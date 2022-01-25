Ree Drummond responds to viewers criticizing the ‘lack of professionalism’ in her kitchen

It’s not all fun and games for Ree Drummond in the kitchen, but it sure is fun.

The Pioneer Woman posted a clip on her Instagram page over the weekend featuring daughter Paige and son-in-law Mauricio Scott pretending to fight over who gets to take the first bite of Drummond’s newest culinary creation. In the clip, Paige puts him in a headlock as he reaches for the food.

Drummond used it as an opportunity to response to the backlash she's received focusing on "the lack of professionalism" on her Food Network show.

"While most of the feedback I receive on our self-shot cooking show is positive, I do hear from the occasional viewer who takes issue with the lack of professionalism and decorum displayed in the kitchen," she captioned the clip.

"I used to read those messages and scratch my head, not really understanding what they meant…but then I watch a clip like this and totally get it."

But Drummond’s fans — and family — wouldn't have her do her show any other way.

"A classic Paige vs. Mauricio brawl," her daughter Alex, who’s married to Scott, commented.

"I love the laid back vibe much better than the 'professional' version! Love seeing the kids! You do you !!!" gushed a fan.

"Real life is the best! Keep it up and enjoy all the memories you and the kids have made," another fan wrote. "I sure have enjoyed every single episode!"

"The people that complain should just switch channels," someone else commented. "If you don’t have something nice to say, you should keep it to yourself! Keep doing what you do. Amazing."