‘Rachael Ray’ talk show to end after 17 seasons

“Rachael Ray” will call it a day this spring after 17 seasons in daytime syndication.

The decision to end the Monday-Friday talk show comes after the series has seen considerable ratings decline in recent years. Ray remains a presence on Food Network and other outlets. Another sign that Ray was preparing her exit from the demands of a daily talk show was her move to launch a new production company, Free Food Studios.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television,” Ray said in a statement. “However I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

Ray was one of several enduring TV personalities who got her start in TV after regular appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Ray shifted to her own syndicated talk show, distributed by CBS, in the fall of 2006. The show was a strong player in daytime for more than 15 years. “Rachael Ray” took home the Daytime Emmy for best talk show in 2008, 2009 and 2019.

“When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family.”

Production on the series is expected to end by early May. Episodes will remain on the air through the end of the summer. In May, Ray will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.