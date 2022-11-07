Philadelphia man inexplicably eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days, goes viral

One man was clearly feeling peckish when he decided to take on the ultimate chicken challenge.

Alexander Tominsky, 31, a restaurant server in Philadelphia, recently completed an unusual feat in which he ate an entire rotisserie chicken for 40 consecutive days.

Tominsky, who went viral for chronicling his adventure on Twitter, capped off the chicken run Nov. 6 at a Philly pier where scores of people turned out to cheer him on. His last post, in which he celebrated the 40th meal, received more than 125,000 likes.

He didn't need to get by on a chicken wing and a prayer, either, because he certainly had people in his corner.

"Absolute legend. I feel blessed to have been there today," one person wrote.

"The GOAT" another person captioned a photo of him standing on a chair holding a plate, while scores of supporters stood behind him.

"Philly Chicken Man for President" someone else captioned that same photo.

"What will you eat tomorrow?" another person asked.

Tominsky first went public on social media with his quest on Oct. 8, after he had already begun his poultry party.

"I would like to invite you all on a journey that I am on," he captioned a photo of him sitting at a table with a rotisserie chicken in front of him.

"I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you."

Since that point, he kept his word and posted a photo each day, showing fans that he might just be a cluckin' for punishment, as he kept people abreast of his quest, fowl play or not.

More and more people liked his posts and then he set the stage for his grand finale, alerting people on Twitter that he would go for day No. 40 on Nov. 6.

"Come watch me eat an entire rotisserie chicken," he tweeted Oct. 27. "November 6th will be the 40th consecutive day that I have eaten an entire rotisserie chicken."

Someone even printed out that tweet and stapled it to a telephone pole to spread the word and increase awareness of Tominsky's culinary quest.

Why did he do it, you ask? According to the New York Times, Tominsky said that "much of the world is in pain, so he must do something that brings him pain to make others smile."

“Sounds weird,” he said. “But I just felt like I was doing this for a very important reason.”

The breast, as they say, is history.