North West eats raw onion like an apple and fans are freaking out: ‘That’s not normal’

Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North West, adores the taste of raw onions — specifically whole, unpeeled, raw onions.

In Season Four, Episode Six, of the series, North shocked fans when she bit into a raw, unpeeled onion like an apple during a cooking session she was having with her mom.

When Kardashian realizes what her daughter was doing, she asks, “Can you eat it like that?” And North nods her head yes.

“You want some?” she asks her mom, who replies, “No, thanks.”

At this point, North takes a larger bite from the onion and proceeds to chow it down in front of her mom.

“You’re just going to eat an onion like an apple,” Kardashian says, while to toward the camera. “This is what she does, people, she eats veggies like apples.”

After Kardashian gives North a few kisses on the cheek, she then turns her face away from her daughter when she realizes she could smell her breath.

“Oh, my gosh, this onion breath is going to make me cry!” she says as North keeps trying to blow her breath into her mom’s face. “No, it’s so strong. Oh, my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?”

However, North doesn’t seem to mind as she flashes a big smile at the camera.

Once the episode aired on Nov. 2, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on North’s eating allium-eating habits.

“North is an odd child,” one person said on TikTok.

Another said, “No hate for eating the onion like an apple but girl at LEAST PEEL it!!!! 😭.”

A third added, “That's not normal Kim....”

North West eats a raw, unpeeled onion on Season Four of “The Kardashians.” @dashempire via TikTok

But some people did come to North’s defense.

“It’s not uncommon to eat it like this ur an onion kid or a pickle kid,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Raw onions are actually good for your health.” (Which, according our our own reporting, is true!)

A third talked about their own experience eating raw onions and said, “Once my nana said onions help u live long I never put a onion down ... well that’s how they got me to eat them now I love them 😂😅😅😅😅😅.”