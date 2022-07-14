Why this former lawyer went vegan, quit her job and started a food blog

When Nisha Vora graduated with a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2012, her path forward was clear: join a law firm and spend the rest of her career as a corporate lawyer. But 10 years later, Vora instead has an established social media presence as a vegan food blogger with her brand, Rainbow Plant Life, which has garnered over 685,000 followers on Instagram.

“I thought I went to school to use this tool to help people, but it was very eye-opening for me to see how the law was used for different means,” she told TODAY. “It was just a slow-moving, conservative, static force that was hard to use for actual change.”

Realizing she wanted something else out of her life, she picked up her hobby — cooking — and began developing her “side hustle” until she was able to go full-time with Rainbow Plant Life just over three years ago.

Becoming disillusioned with law

In her traditional South Asian family, Vora said she grew up in a household where education was highly prioritized. She said it was expected of her to become a doctor, engineer or lawyer — so she chose the latter.

As a fresh law school graduate, Vora said she was excited to enter the real world of law. Law school provided her with theoretical and analytical skills that exercised her critical thinking, and she entered the industry with “very lofty” goals and expectations.

But in the corporate law sphere, she described her work as “soul-crushing.” Instead of defending the country’s ideals, she was defending large corporations that often broke the law or wanted to avoid paying penalties.

Vora then switched to nonprofit law, representing low-income tenants in New York City, but she said it was a “disparate experience” because of the laws in place to make sure they remained disenfranchised. On either side of the law, she said, she wasn’t finding fulfillment in her job.

“I became very disillusioned with actually using the law as a method for change,” Vora said.

'A time of growth and experimentation'

At that time, Vora said she realized her passions lie elsewhere. She began food blogging on the side, posting photos to her Instagram account of the dishes she made after work each day.

From a young age, Vora had always loved cooking. Her father used to record Food Network shows for her as a teenager, and she enjoyed spending time in the cookbook section at Barnes & Noble.

Vora said she got back into cooking as a way to de-stress at the end of a busy workday. As she began to build a following on social media, she realized there was much more to food blogging than just cooking.

With her growing following, she began to develop useful skills to use as a transition out of law, from food photography to recipe writing to copyrighting and more. At the same time, Vora decided to go vegetarian and eventually vegan as she began to think more about the food she was consuming.

Going vegetarian was a simple decision, she said, as her parents are vegetarian, and she began to feel unwell and weighed down after eating meat. But going vegan was an entirely different journey.

Vora said she spent three consecutive nights binge-watching documentaries about factory farming and where her food comes from, and by the end of the third night, she knew she wanted to go vegan.

“It was an easy transition once I had it thrown at me,” Vora said. “It aligned with my values as someone who always believed in compassion and nonviolence.”