Martha Stewart drank a margarita out of a measuring cup because she can

Martha Stewart knows how to keep it real while whetting her whistle.

The 81-year-old lifestyle expert took time out from posting thirst traps to attend an April 4 panel at the Samsung “Unbox & Discover” event in New York City, where she sipped a margarita straight out of a glass measuring cup.

The “Martha Knows Best” host wasn't about to let the lack of a cocktail glass prevent her from enjoying her bright red drink, which her reps confirmed to TODAY.com was her famous pomegranate Martha-rita. The best part? It was all captured on camera.

In a TikTok video from user @kate_kozuch that’s understandably going viral, Stewart, clad in loose tan sweater, cream pants and chunky wedge shoes, can be seen chatting with other panelists, including NFL star Carl Nassib. A glass measuring containing the candy-colored Martha-rita sits on the floor next to Stewart’s chair.

The video cuts to a later moment during the conversation that shows Stewart putting her measuring cup back on the floor after presumably taking a swig.

Wait, why didn't Stewart bring her margarita in a margarita glass? We have no idea. But just like that, Stewart single-handedly made drinking a cocktail from a glass measuring cup a thing.

The TikTok user who posted the video wrote in the on-screen text, "For real when I'm 81 I want to be Martha Stewart drinking a margarita out of a measuring cup in public."

Commenters agreed that Stewart's cocktail-in-a-measuring cup was a "beautiful and badass" vibe.

"I feel like Martha has been the lowest key OG and we’re just finding out about this in her DGAF Era," wrote one.

"She’s so real for this," wrote another.

Others joked about how weirdly the low-key measuring cup jibes with Stewart’s well-documented penchant for elegant glassware.

“Is it the good PYREX?” asked one.

“The newest from the Martha Stewart collection the Martha-rita measuring glass,” teased another.

As for the Martha-rita’s ingredients, Stewart shared the recipe for her signature cocktail in an instructional video as part of her #homeschoolwithmartha Instagram posts during the pandemic.

In the video, the HGTV personality talks fans through her easy-to-follow recipe:

Pomegranate Martha-ritas (serves 4)

2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice

2 cups tequila blanco

1/2 cup triple sec

1/2 cup pomegranate concentrate

Add all the ingredients along with ice cubes and blend. Salt the rim of four cocktail glasses (she uses "course, sparkly salt"), pour the concoction into the glasses, and serve.

Though the domestic diva instructed viewers at the time to serve the drinks in "beautiful goblets," she's apparently become a lot more flexible about that these days.