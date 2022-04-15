Liev Schreiber is in Poland helping feed Ukrainian refugees for Passover

Liev Schreiber is helping provide some much-needed hot meals to Ukrainian refugees overseas, just in time for Passover, which begins Friday evening.

The actor is currently in Prezmsyl, Poland, working with World Central Kitchen (WCK) to feed refugees who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine. In a short video posted to his Instagram, the 54-year-old described the "traditional Passover feast" he is helping serve as one of the organization's volunteers.

"I have an exciting announcement to make. In honor of Passover, we’re going to be cooking 900 kilos of brisket," Schreiber said during his lunch break.

The "Ray Donovan" star was sitting outside alongside fellow volunteers chef Marc Murphy and Ideal Management President Ace Lichtenstein, who he introduced during the video. He also expressed his gratitude to anyone who has helped fund WCK's relief efforts.

"To everyone who donated, thank you so much," he said. "Have an amazing Easter. Have an amazing Passover."

“'Let all who are hungry come and eat.' Jews recite this ancient phrase during #Passover, which begins Friday. Doing my part with WCK here in #Poland, where we’re preparing traditional Passover delicacies for Ukrainian #refugees," Schreiber wrote in the caption of his post.

Earlier in the week, the actor posted several videos and photos of himself prepare food, including one shot of the "chopping blister" he got.

"Day 2 cooking at the Poland/Ukraine border with @wckitchen. I’m super proud of my “chopping blister”. All the chefs say its a real badge of honor," he captioned the post.

Schreiber shared a photo of himself on-site on his first day earlier this week and called WCK "the rockstar NGO serving and feeding those who have lost nearly everything."

Celebrity chef José Andrés is the driving force behind WCK, and the not-for-profit organization quickly mobilized after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, setting up mobile kitchens on the Ukrainian border and near transit hubs.

According to a WCK Instagram post from earlier this week, the organization's chefs and restaurants have served more than 9 million meals to refugees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to providing relief directly in Ukraine and Poland, the global organization is also lending support to Ukrainian refugees in Spain.

In prior years, the WCK has also jumped into action to feed California wildfire victims, support New Orleans residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, provide relief to Puerto Ricans following a major hurricane, and much more.