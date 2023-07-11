Kevin Bacon shares the ‘perfect’ birthday dinner wife Kyra Sedgwick made for him

Kevin Bacon celebrated his 65th birthday on July 8 with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, who clearly shows her love through food.

Bacon, who will star in the upcoming Netflix movie “Leave the World Behind,” posted a photo on Instagram of himself with a piece of cake and another shot of the roast chicken Sedgwick prepared to make the day a special one.

“Anyone who knows me, knows I’m not a fan of my birthday,” Bacon wrote in the caption. “My wife has made this a beautiful day. She has said recently our marriage is like roast chicken, so she made a perfect chicken for dinner followed by my favorite— buckwheat banana bread with chocolate icing. Perfect day.”

Sedgwick made her roast chicken-and-marriage comparison in an interview with E! News on July 5, in which she emphasized the value of consistency and everyday contentment in a relationship.

“Sometimes there’s sparks, sometimes there’s just chicken," Sedgwick explained. “Sometimes it’s romantic and it’s like, ‘Oh, my god.’ And sometimes it’s chicken. Roast chicken. It’s always good and reliable.”

She also added, however, that “the secret to a long-lasting marriage is not to take advice from celebrities about the secret to a happy marriage.”

The couple's daughter, Sosie Bacon, got in on her parents' inside joke in the comments, writing, “Our love is like a roast chicken — better crusted in salt.”

Sedgwick and Bacon met in 1988 while on set for the PBS drama “Lemon Sky.” They have two children together: Sosie and a son named Travis.

Sedgwick opened up about her feelings for her husband in a 2019 interview with Vulture. She first said that if she had been told at age 21 that by she would be married and have a child by 23, “I would’ve told them that they were f---ing insane.”

When she fell in love with him, however, she knew what they had was special.

“He just was the one, you know?” she said. “He was just the soul mate, he was just the one.”

Sedgwick also posted a tribute to her husband for his birthday on her own Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair together.

"Happy Birthday to my ONLY ONE. Love you so," she wrote.