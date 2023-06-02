Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows she’s ‘a boss’ by demolishing spicy wings on ‘Hot Ones’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus made it through a recent interview living on a (spicy) wing and a prayer.

The 11-time Emmy winner worked her way through an interview on the YouTube series “Hot Ones,” scarfing down a collection of wings that got hotter and hotter with each one she ate.

“I like a little bit of spice, so I’m guessing this is not going to work out well for me,” she said before she dug in.

She began to feel the intensity of the spiciness early on after she had compared the experience to a wine tasting.

“This is getting too hot. That’s a little hot,” she said.

“We’ve moving away from wine pairing a little bit,” host Sean Evans said.

“And we’re just into, like, waterboarding or something like that?” the “Seinfeld” star responded.

As the intensity of the wings increased, Dreyfus, who stars in the new movie “You Hurt My Feelings,” couldn’t hide how she was feeling.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus hung in there while eating wings that got progressively hotter and hotter on "Hot Ones." YouTube

“I’m firing my publicist,” she joked. “I also want a lawyer. Now.”

She asked how to get rid of the spicy flavor in her mouth.

“Is there any way to do it, or is it like I’m permanently disfigured?” she said.

“It’s going to suck, but then in 15 minutes you’ll forget it even happened,” Evans said. “Miserable experience, lovely memory.”

Dreyfus continued to answer questions about her career before acknowledging once again the impact of the wings.

Dreyfus provided some memorable facial expressions when asked to describe how she felt about certain flavors of wings she ate. YouTube

“Oh my god. I’m sweating. This is crazy,” she said, before being informed that the sauce she had just eaten would be the hottest one she’d get.

“I’m still dying,” she said, before drinking some milk to get some relief.

She finished the interview and made it through all the wings, impressing many fans in the process.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: comedy legend and hot wings legend. YouTube

“Have to admit toward the mid-point, I thought Julia might be the first woman to tap out (at least I think that record is still intact), but she hung in and made it to the finish line!” one person commented.

“She clearly didn’t love the sauces, but was so game through it all. Much respect!” another person raved.

“Once she said her lips were burning on the first wing I thought for sure she’d tap out,but nope,she conquered the whole run, what a boss!” someone else wrote.

“You can tell she didnt like the hot sauce but muscled through it. Well done! She loosened up after the first 3 and it broke her shell,” another fan chimed in.