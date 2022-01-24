IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Garner delivers homemade cookies to doctors and nurses ‘still in the thick of it’

The actor showed some love for those who are always helping others.
Jennifer Garner documented herself on TikTok making and delivery cookies to first responders.
Jennifer Garner documented herself on TikTok making and delivery cookies to first responders.jennifer.garner / Instagram
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

As if we need another reason to love Jennifer Garner.

The "13 Going on 30" actor posted a video of herself making cookies and then delivering them to workers at the LAC+USC Medical Center's Department of Emergency Medicine, which is affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

"#FirstResponders are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out," she captioned the TikTok. "We see you and appreciate you! ♥️ (Thank you, #LACUSC Emergency Med!)"

In the clip, Garner whips up a batch of cookies, then ties them in bags, which she places in a basket.

Shen then heads to the hospital and greets workers.

"I’m so sorry to take you away," she says.

"I appreciate you," she adds, before taking a group photo, with one person holding her basket of treats.

Garner has a reputation as a Nice Person, and her efforts here struck a chord.

"Beautiful inside & out," one person commented on Instagram.

"You are such a kind and genuine person," someone else wrote.

“You’re beyond wonderful!!!!!❤️❤️❤️," commented Garner's pal Ina Garten.

Perhaps Garner craves her praise. Last month, she posted a video of her making Garten’s beef bourguignon and wrote in the caption that she "almost lit the kitchen on fire."

Seems like Garten has more reason to be proud of Garner this time around.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.