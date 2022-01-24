Jennifer Garner delivers homemade cookies to doctors and nurses ‘still in the thick of it’

As if we need another reason to love Jennifer Garner.

The "13 Going on 30" actor posted a video of herself making cookies and then delivering them to workers at the LAC+USC Medical Center's Department of Emergency Medicine, which is affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

"#FirstResponders are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out," she captioned the TikTok. "We see you and appreciate you! ♥️ (Thank you, #LACUSC Emergency Med!)"

In the clip, Garner whips up a batch of cookies, then ties them in bags, which she places in a basket.

Shen then heads to the hospital and greets workers.

"I’m so sorry to take you away," she says.

"I appreciate you," she adds, before taking a group photo, with one person holding her basket of treats.

Garner has a reputation as a Nice Person, and her efforts here struck a chord.

"Beautiful inside & out," one person commented on Instagram.

"You are such a kind and genuine person," someone else wrote.

“You’re beyond wonderful!!!!!❤️❤️❤️," commented Garner's pal Ina Garten.

Perhaps Garner craves her praise. Last month, she posted a video of her making Garten’s beef bourguignon and wrote in the caption that she "almost lit the kitchen on fire."

Seems like Garten has more reason to be proud of Garner this time around.