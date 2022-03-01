Jennifer Garner buys coffee for fellow Starbucks customers as a ‘little act of kindness’

Jennifer Garner likely put a smile on the faces of her fellow customers at Starbucks on Monday. The 49-year-old actor bought coffee and other beverages for people in line behind her — and then left a generous tip for the store's cashier and baristas.

The former "Alias" star shared footage of the special moment in her Instagram story Monday. The short clip begins by showing Garner wearing a a face mask at a Starbucks counter, where she requests an order. "May I please have a mint tea, Grande?" she asks the cashier.

Jennifer Garner paid it forward for her fellow Starbucks customers — and then left a generous tip for the store's crew members. jennifer.garner / Instagram

Next, Garner hands the cashier more than $100 in cash. "And I have a question: If I give you this to pay for the people behind me," she asks, showing some of the cash, "and then this for you guys. So, that’s for you guys. This is just to pay for whomever is behind me. Is that OK?"

"Just tell them to 'have a good day!' and pass it on," she adds before turning to the camera and doing a little jump for joy.

The mom of three wrote on the video, “Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness."

The “13 Going on 30” star's sweet video comes a little over a month after she delivered batches of homemade cookies to doctors and nurses who were helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Garner shared a video of herself on TikTok making and packaging the cookies before dashing off to deliver them to staff members at the LAC+USC Medical Center’s Department of Emergency Medicine, which is affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

“I’m so sorry to take you away,” the actor tells the medical professionals once inside.

“I appreciate you,” she adds, before taking a group photo with everyone, with one staff member holding Garner's basket of treats for all to see.

“#FirstResponders are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out,” Garner captioned the clip. “We see you and appreciate you! ♥️ (Thank you, #LACUSC Emergency Med!)”