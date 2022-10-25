James Corden has come clean about what led to his ban from a New York City restaurant.

Corden opened the Oct. 25 episode of his “Late Late Show” by expressing remorse for the incident, which led to the owner of New York City eatery Balthazar barring him from the establishment.

“As some of you may have seen, last week there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant,” Corden said at the top of his show. “And at the time I considered tweeting about it or Instagramming about it. Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude of sort of keep calm and carry on. Things are going to get written about me, never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto.

“But as my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, ‘Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.’ Look, when you make a mistake, you’ve got to take responsibility. So I thought I would, if it’s OK, I would share with you what happened.”

The controversy began Oct. 17 when Balthazar owner Keith McNally announced the ban in a scathing Instagram post, in which he called Corden “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.” A few hours later, McNally walked back the ban after he said Corden called to apologize.

On Oct. 20, Corden said in a New York Times interview that he did nothing wrong. His comments prompted McNally to once again pounce on the late-night host in an Instagram post.

"Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it," McNally wrote.

On his show, Corden proceeded to explain that he was in New York a couple of weeks ago with some friends and they went to breakfast at Balthazar. He said his wife has a food allergy and the food she’s allergic to was in the dish that was given to her.

“As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself, and it is a comment I deeply regret,” he said. “I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect and I value anyone that does such a job, and the team at that restaurant are so great. That’s why I love it there.”

Corden said the staff and manager were “lovely,” even bringing out glasses of champagne for them as an apology.

“But here is the truth of it, right, because I didn’t shout or scream, like I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong," he said. "But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong, and it was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”

Corden said that after seeing McNally's initial Instagram post about him being banned, he contacted McNally to say how “upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had done.” He said they managed to “clear the air,” but the story had already gone public, sparking outrage among regular people.

Corden said he’s disappointed his comment led to such trouble and he will issue an in-person apology if he’s ever allowed back on the premises.

“I understand everybody getting upset and I accept everybody’s opinion,” Corden said. “I also hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I’ve ever upset anybody ever — it was never my intention. It just wasn’t. And I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I’m allowed in again one day, so when I’m back in New York I can go there, and apologize in person, which is something I will absolutely do.”