Hugh Jackman is always cooking from the book of recipes his mother handwrote for him

Hugh Jackman always keeps his mother's recipes close.

On Wednesday, the "Reminiscence" actor shared an Instagram story making a recipe from the cookbook his mother handwrote for him.

"On today's menu: chickpea burgers," he wrote on his Instagram story over a photo of the bean-based burgers. "Thank you Mum!"

Hugh Jackman shared an Instagram story making his mother's Chickpea Burgers recipe. thehughjackman / Instagram

For those who want to try the recipe, Jackman posted a follow-up story with a close-up of the text, which calls for chickpeas, eggs, coriander, parsley, spring onions, lemon zest, a red chili, breadcrumbs and more.

"Put the chickpeas, eggs, salt and pepper in a food processor and beat until nearly smooth," his mother's notes read. "Transfer to a large bowl and add coriander, parsley, lemon zest, spring onion and chili."

"Add breadcrumbs and stir all together," the notes continue. "Leave for 10 minutes. Moisture hands with cold water and form a mixture into six burgers. Either cook in oil in a frying pan or barbecue until brown on both sides."

Jackman must have followed the rules diligently because his homemade burgers look extremely well-formed.

But this is far from the first time he's posted about making his mother's recipes.

"I can tell you that it is one of the most important gifts Hugh has ever received," a rep for Jackman told TODAY Food. "She hand wrote every single recipe all from memory!"

On Sunday, Jackman posted a story making his "Mum's Sunday Special Lentil Shepherd's Pie."

Hugh Jackman shared an Instagram story making his mother's Lentil Shepherd's Pie recipe. @thehughjackman / Instagram

On Mother's Day in 2020, he posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to his mom and the beloved book she gifted him, including recipes for "Butternut Squash & Spinach Risotto" and "Roasted Vegetable and Halloumi Bake."

"Several years ago my Mum gave me a special gift … A handwritten book of my favorite recipes over the years," Jackman wrote in the caption. "Many of the recipes are passed down through generations. These past weeks I’ve spent a lot of time trying to recreate a few of them. They’re pretty good (if I do say so myself) but … never as good as the way my Mum makes them!"

Back in 2017, he showed fans another recipe he made from his mother's cookbook. In her notes, she adorably nicknamed her flan, “Hughby’s Favorite Crème Caramel."

Once he was done making his prized flan, he shared a photo of the final product. “The result of Mum’s Creme Caramel!” he wrote in the caption. In the comments, his fans were impressed.

"So Delicious," one person commented.

Another said, "I feel hungry 😉."

A third added, "Yummy."