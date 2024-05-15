Gypsy Rose Blanchard tried her first In-N-Out burger. Here’s what she thought

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is trying new things.

The 32 year old was released from prison and granted parole in December after serving 7 years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the plot to kill her mother Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

On May 8, she posted a TikTok of herself eating an In-N-Out burger for the very first time, adding it to the list of things she’s enjoying post-incarceration. In the video, she sampled a pair of menu items from the West Coast mainstay for her 9.7 million followers.

“Hi, I’m Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and this is my first In-N-Out Burger ever,” she says in the nearly 30-second clip, holding a burger with a soft drink set close by on the table in front of her.

Blanchard said she got a Double-Double, before the person filming her adds that the two-patty burger was made Animal Style, referring to the option on the not-so-secret menu featuring a mustard-fried burger with pickles, chopped grilled onions and extra sauce.

“That’s hot,” Blanchard says, doing her best impression of famous heiress Paris Hilton.

After taking a bite, she muses on her rating.

“I would rate a Big Mac like probably a three and I would rate this probably about seven,” Blanchard said. She then moved on to the fries and joins the legions of folks online who, frankly, have had better.

“Okay, the fries; still not going to lie, McDonald’s is still my favorite fries,” she says, taking a bite of one.

“They’re a little skinny,” she continued while wobbling a fry between her fingers at the end of the clip. “And as you can see, I’m nothing but skinny.”

Blanchard captioned her video, “trying new things has been one of the best parts of freedom!” and later added in the comments that she is a “thick cut fry kinda gal.”

Representatives for In-N-Out did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard @gypsyblanchard.tiktok via Tiktok

Folks on TikTok viewed the clip more than 7 million times and were quick to wish Blanchard well by leaving thousands of comments on the video.

“Idc what anyone says, I’m thrilled to see her happy and living a normal life,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Watching her experience fast food for the first time is oddly wholesome,” commented another.

Paris Hilton herself also left a comment under the video, catching Blanchard’s hat-tip.

“That’s hot 😉,” Hilton wrote, to which Blanchard replied, “💗🥰.”

Blanchard is set to give viewers an inside look at her life after leaving prison in her upcoming documentary series “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up” on Lifetime.