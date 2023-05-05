Faith Hill celebrates daughter’s birthday with video of an out-of-control themed dinner

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's themed family gatherings give new meaning to the phrase "dinner and a show."

The couple's daughter Gracie makes her parents laugh out loud in a hilarious throwback video that Hill posted May 5 in honor of the 26-year-old's birthday.

“This video needs no explanation to describe the spirit, laughter and pure joy that exudes from our oldest daughter, Gracie who is 26 years old today!!!!!!!” the proud mom captioned the post.

The comedic clip shows the family dressed up in costumes inspired by Hulu's show "The Great."

“Forgive the language….the clip is from one of our themed dinners that we have during the holidays. This night was ‘The Great’, a show that all of us love,” the mother of three wrote. (There's profanity in the video below.)

At the beginning of the video, Gracie decides to start a food fight.

As Hill cackles with laughter over what transpires next, McGraw can be heard trying to break up the amusing antics. "All right, all right, all right, all right," he says.

In the aftermath of the food fight, Gracie says, "It's literally up my nose cavities."

Hill continues to laugh and McGraw says, "Don't go too far."

Hill encourages her 21-year-old daughter, Audrey, to “get in there" and Gracie responds by singing the Beastie Boys song "Fight for Your Right."

Gracie then tries to rope her sister into the food fight but she scurries away.

In her caption, Hill explains why the younger daughter was so eager to escape, writing, "Audrey is wearing the red dress I wore when Tim and I performed The Rest of Our Life on the CMAs in 2017, so that’s why she didn’t want any cake to get on the dress."

"I can't get anything on this dress," Audrey says in the background.

Gracie responds, "Oh, Audrey, chill." She then addresses her mother and says, "You saw me doing it, Mom. You saw me grab it and she didn't say s---."

While licking food off her fingers, Gracie says, "To be honest, it is pretty delicious."

The birthday girl, who'd shared video of this dinner last December, certainly seemed to get a good laugh out of her mother's post, commenting "Haha!" with a few heart emoji.

McGraw also paid tribute to his eldest daughter May 5 and shared several photos of her on Instagram.

“Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie!!! You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is,” the proud dad captioned the post.

McGraw continued his message, writing, "You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

Hill and McGraw seem to be big fans of themed family dinners like the one Hill featured in her birthday post for Gracie. On May 1, McGraw celebrated his 56th birthday and his wife showed off a classic Southern meal they enjoyed for lunch.

In 2020, the couple and their three daughters hosted yet another themed dinner and showed off their love for "Game of Thrones" while celebrating the holidays. At the time, McGraw shared several photos from the animated event and captioned the post, "So we had a 'Game of Thrones' themed dinner at home with the kiddos."