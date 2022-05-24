Man has eaten a Big Mac a day for 50 years, attributes good health to walking

For 50 years, Don Gorske has been chomping down Big Macs with the stamina of Pac-Man.

For more than two decades, the 68-year-old from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, has held the record for most Big Macs consumed in a lifetime. This past week, he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his first-ever taste of the signature sandwich made of two patties, three buns and special sauce, which he has eaten nearly every day since May 17, 1972.

According to Gorske, he has consumed a total of 32,340 Big Mac burgers. In a video tweeted by Guinness World Records, he says he now averages two Big Macs a day, or 14 a week. At first, he started out eating nine a day, but he's scaled that back over the years.

“My obsession with Big Macs began because, for one thing, my love of hamburgers. May 17, 1972 was the day I got my first car,” Gorske recalled in the video. “I drove to McDonald’s, ordered my first three Big Macs, went in the car, and ate them. And I said right there that I’m gonna probably eat these the rest of my life, and I threw the cartons in the backseat and started counting them from day one."

As much as he loves hamburgers, no other chain's burger has had the same hold on him the Big Mac has.

"I had one Burger King Whopper in 1984 and one Topper double burger in 1984," Gorske told Guinness. "There are a lot of other burger chains that I have never had the desire to try."

And as far as his health goes, Gorske's wife, Mary, claims he’s in good shape. “The doctors said it’s pretty good actually,” she said in the Guinness video profile. “His blood sugar has been normal. His cholesterol has been exceptionally good.”

Gorske chalked up his clean bill of health to walking. “I like to joke with people. I tell them I walk around the block usually, but they don’t know that it’s six miles around our block,” he explained.

When it comes to Gorske and his love for Big Macs, it seems like he'll never lose his appetite for the iconic sandwich.

“I probably will be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life."