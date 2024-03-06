Dolly Parton is releasing a new cookbook with her sister Rachel: ‘Take a journey with us’

Dolly Parton is whipping up something pretty special.

The country icon is releasing a cookbook due out Sept. 17 called “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” with her sister Rachel Parton George.

Parton, 78, is excited to share the recipes in her book, announcing the project on her Instagram page on March 6.

“Well, what’s cookin’, good lookin’? It’s our new cookbook!” she captioned a picture of the book’s cover, along with a series of photos of various dishes.

“I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know. If you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the kitchen. #GoodLookinCookin hits bookstores this September and it’s available for pre-order now🍴”

“In ‘Good Lookin’ Cookin’ Dolly and Rachel share tips for hosting events all year long, including twelve multi-course menus of cherished recipes for New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and more,” publisher Penguin Random House said in a statement.

The book also promises to take readers into the Parton family kitchen for their special dishes.

“You’ll learn how much butter or whipped cream goes into a ‘Dolly Dollop,’ what condiment is almost always on the table at Parton family meals, and what special dish Rachel makes at Dolly’s request every year for her birthday,” Penguin Random House said.

Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George have a new cookbook coming out this year. Penguin Random House

“Recipes include American classics such as Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorite Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colors, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese, and Strawberry Shortcake.

The book will feature more than 80 recipes, along with photographs of Parton and her sister that “will make you feel like part of the Parton family.”

Parton, of course, is no stranger to spending time in the kitchen. She is an avid cook, bakes chocolate cake for husband Carl Dean and has a product line with Duncan Hines and its parent company Conagra.

“I’m always excited about everything we’re doing. We’ve had such great success, and of course we’ve got a lot of new things coming,” she told TODAY in January about that partnership.

“We’ve got chocolate and yellow cake mixes and muffin mixes, and we’ve even got buttermilk pancakes in addition to all the great things that we’ve been stocking the shelves with.”