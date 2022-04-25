This man lost 85 pounds to get Taco Bell to bring back a beloved menu item

Bay-Area man Chris Sandberg had wanted to get healthy for years.

As the pandemic wore on — along with the messaging that people with obesity were more at risk for complications from COVID-19 — he decided to really commit to being healthy.

He told TODAY Food, "My heaviest I was at like, 295, and I was just so afraid. I was like, 'I can't get up to 300,' you know? I just can't do that."

After losing some weight, he decided to post on his TikTok as a form of accountability. But after doing his first workout in January 2021, he paused.

"I was like, 'Oh man, what's the goal here?'" Sandberg — or @stuftnacho on TikTok — said.

“Obviously, the goal is to get healthier, lose weight, but I didn’t want the journey to be about a number on a scale,” he added. “I want it to be fun. And maybe the goal was something that I wanted to have nothing to do with how much I weighed.”

Even though the Grilled Stuft Nacho was taken off the Taco Bell menu years ago, it was the "first thing" that popped into Sandberg's mind.

He said with a chuckle, "I just kind of ran with it."

'It’s not about the number on the scale'

In the days, weeks and months that followed, Sandberg has kept his followers up to date on his workouts, all with the aim to bring the specialty Taco Bell item — a triangle-shaped tortilla stuffed with beef, sour cream, crunchy red tortilla chips and cheesy jalapeno sauce — back to the masses.

"It had to be something that I legitimately wanted but also was funny," he explained of his goal.

Sandberg, who is in his 30s, said he has lost nearly 90 pounds.