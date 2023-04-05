Brooke Shields wants to ‘get back on’ Tom Cruise’s holiday cake list: ‘It’s the best’

Brooke Shields already has one holiday wish for 2023 — getting back on Tom Cruise’s famous “cake list.”

“I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy (about),” Shields, 57, recently told People.

For years, Cruise has sent a special cake to his A-list friends for the holidays, a $126 coconut Bundt cake from the family-owned Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California.

Tom Cruise has been mailing this cake to his famous friends for years. Courtesy Goldbelly

The luxurious confection is apparently so delicious that it’s practically become a celebrity in its own right, nicknamed “the Tom Cruise cake.”

Shields explained that the cake used to be sent from Cruise and his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, and their daughter, Suri, and later just from Cruise.

“Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday," she said. "And then the cake stopped.”

The cake sounds so sumptuous, it’s easy to see why no longer receiving it would feel like a dessert emergency.

According to Goldbelly, which ships the famous cake nationwide, the moist Bundt is mixed with chunks of white chocolate, layered in cream cheese frosting, and dusted with toasted coconut flakes, resulting in a “pillowy cake good enough to derail the strictest Hollywood diets.”

Shields put out a direct appeal to Cruise for future holiday seasons.

“I want to get back on that cake list. It’s the best cake,” she said. “Tom, I need to be back on the cake list.”

Shields is not alone in her obsession with the Tom Cruise cake.

Tom Hanks revealed that anticipating the arrival of the cake become a holiday tradition for him and the staff of his production company, Playtone.

“Now what’s interesting is the folks down at the office, the Playtone world headquarters, starting about Thanksgiving they start eyeing what mail has come in today,” Hanks said on Mythical Kitchen’s YouTube series "Last Meals" in January.

“‘Are we getting what has essentially been called the ‘Tom Cruise cake’?’ Because this is off-the-scale fantastic.”

He added that he and his staff ration the cake to make it last longer.

“Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices,” he said. “It’s a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake.”

Rosie O’Donnell also gushed over the coconut Bundt she received from Cruise in 2022.

“my tommy sent me a coconut cake !! i love that guy,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the coveted dessert.

Jimmy Fallon and Colbie Smulders have also been lucky recipients of Hollywood’s most famous cake, as they revealed during a chat on "The Tonight Show" in 2019.

“It’s so good, I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until, like, March,” Smulders said. “Like, I just slowly chip away at this thing. It’s so good. I don’t know why. I’m not even a big sweets person, but it’s so good.”