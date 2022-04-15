At almost 102, this Maine woman is still hauling lobsters — with no plans to stop

“They call me the Lobster Lady.”

That’s what 101-year-old Maine native Virginia Oliver told NBC affiliate WCSH last year when sat down for an interview about her favorite maritime activity.

Oliver, who was born and raised in Rockland, has been lobstering since she was eight years old, and still goes lobster fishing on her boat three times a week.

Her 79-year-old son, Max, just installed a new motor on their boat and they renewed their fishing license, which will allow them to continue catching lobsters together off the coast of Rockland, WCSH reported.

The mother and son shared that they normally wake up before 5 a.m. and then head out on the water.

Oliver bands the lobsters while her son hauls her 200 pots. She handles the bait bags as well.

She told WCSH that the best part about lobstering is “being the boss.”

Oliver also shared that her late husband lobstered, and all four of her children currently participate in the lobster haul.

She recalled lobstering as a child with her big brother, John. Oliver said her father also lobstered and fished for sardines, which he eventually sold to the local factory.

The mother of four, who turns 102 in June, shared that her independence has helped her live for over a century.

“You just have to keep going otherwise you would be in a wheelchair or something,” she said.

Max added that her work effort has played a role, too.

The Lobster Lady still drives and bakes dinner and desserts for her children when they visit her house on Saturdays.

When they stop by, she said she usually makes them baked beans.

As for all the lobsters she catches with her son, Oliver typically eats at least one every week and serves it up in a traditional Maine lobster roll.

How does she like it? On a grilled bun, with a little mayo and “nothing else!” she said.