People want to boycott Costco over the store's new mandatory mask policy

As businesses across the country continue to implement new practices to help stem the spread of coronavirus, face masks have become the norm in public places with several stores recently implementing mandatory mask-wearing policies. But not everyone is willing to follow the recommended protocols.

Last week, Costco announced it would be requiring all shoppers to wear a mask or face covering "that covers the mouth and nose at all times" while in stores nationwide. Those under the age of 2 are exempt from the policy.

The retailer's decision is line with current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has been advising people to wear some type of facial covering "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission." The CDC says that even simple face coverings are better than nothing in order to "slow the spread" and limit the transmission of coronavirus, even among those who don't know they might be infected.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Despite this recommendation, which has been issued for people in all 50 states, Costco faced immediate backlash from a sizable number of people who declared they would no longer shop at the big-box retailer if forced to cover their faces.

Ashley Smith, a leader at ReOpen NC, has been calling for a boycott of both Costco and Whole Foods stores.

“We cannot let them normalize the fear — it allows them to drag out the closures and restrictions and will make it easier for them to do this to the country every flu season moving forward,” Smith posted on Facebook.

Whole Foods, which began offering free masks to customers this week, has said it would not turn customers away who refuse to wear masks.

Seriously considering canceling my #Costco membership over this face mask requirement to shop in their stores. No thanks. — Sandra (@mrshelpmeet) April 29, 2020

I am being told by friends that masks are required at Costco now for everyone. Guess I made my last trip there last week. Please let me know when the face mask brigade is over. — Leslie Lacock (@lattema13) April 29, 2020

Others said they believed Costco's rule is a violation of their personal freedoms.

And here we go.... I guess I won’t be shopping at Costco. It is MY choice to wear or not wear a face mask. You restrict my freedom, I stay out of your store. Deuces.... ✌️ pic.twitter.com/T5YV41875j — Marc Benton (@marc_benton) April 30, 2020

However, many people, including those who claim to be health care workers, applauded Costco's new mandate.

Lmao at all of the Costco shoppers boycotting because they're being asked to wear a mask. Thanks for shortening the lines! pic.twitter.com/rGVlcoqoN5 — Marrissa (@marrissakooser) April 29, 2020

I wear a mask 40+ hours a week to provide you with healthcare. Why TF can’t you just suck it up and wear one to Costco? #costcocares — Heather (@horak_kolache) April 30, 2020

I think a lot of people don’t understand what “rights” are.



No, walking around Costco without a mask on is not a “right.” It’s a privately owned company. If you don’t follow their rules, they have the RIGHT to not let you in. Get it? — sunflower mama ⚯͛ (@WiscoSunflower) May 1, 2020

Glad to hear Costco following CDC recommendations.



Wear a mask please.

I wear a mask for you and to protect my father who is battling cancer.



Please wear a mask for those you love. https://t.co/bXLnMTQvGf — 👏🏼🧼💧Trevor Nelson 🌵 (@CTrevorNelson) April 29, 2020

In addition to requiring all shoppers to wear masks, Costco is continuing to enforce social distancing protocols in stores by limiting how many shoppers may be let inside any warehouse at one time and encouraging shoppers to maintain their distance while shopping.

"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,'' the company said in its announcement. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."

Despite the numerous objections on social media, many Costco stores appear to be doing just fine since the new rule went into effect. While a representative from the retailer's corporate office was not immediately available for comment, employees at multiple store locations told TODAY that most customers have been complying with the new regulation without incident.

A store manager at a Costco located in Nashville, Tennessee, told TODAY that their location has experienced “no problems” since Monday and all customers have been donning masks or facial coverings before entering the store. A Plano, Texas-based Costco employee said most shoppers have been following the face mask-wearing rule and, while a few did complain about it, “they were just not allowed to enter the store.”