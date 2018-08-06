share tweet pin email

In the restaurant world, is there anything worse than a bad tipper? Try a bad tipper who dangles a few measly dollars in front of servers as an incentive for good service.

At least, that's what the internet has collectively agreed.

On Thursday, Mark Arum, a newscaster for WSB-TV tweeted about a now-viral Facebook post from someone who allegedly boasted about their success using a certain tipping hack.

As a former waiter, please don't ever do this. Ever. pic.twitter.com/X2i8MtrUb1 — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) August 2, 2018

"As a former waiter, please don't ever do this. Ever," Arum wrote. His recent post has already been retweeted over 500 times and has thousands of comments.

The hack, which resurfaced from major social media uproar back in 2016, involves putting a total of $5 (regardless of how much the bill may be) in singles out on the table upon being seated at a restaurant. Diners are then advised to remove a dollar each time the server makes a mistake — without saying anything. At the end of the meal, what's left is the tip.

"You will receive the best service of your life," the unnamed poster wrote. "The waitress kept looking at it as if she was confused. But she played her cards right, did a great job and received the whole 5 bucks."

The tweet has continued to stir up a slew of emotional comments (many from people who claim to have worked in the service industry). One person even noted that the way someone treats "a waiter" shows his or her true colors.

It reminds one of that thing about "all you need to know about someone is how they treat a waiter." What a jerk ... — Greg Screws (@gregscrews) August 3, 2018

Many reactions demonstrated personal offense.

Thatâs pretty disgusting behaviour to be honest, who are to display such crass behaviour. If you want to leave a tip then do so, or donât.... but to flaunt your cash in this way is just awful. You are taken advantage of poorly paid employees. — Sandra ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ (@SandraRankin_UK) August 3, 2018

Extremely Rude and Disrespectful..Servers work very hard and do an outstanding job in service of their patrons. I truly hope no one ever tries to incorporate this insulting tactic. — Michael Soloway (@msoloway91) August 3, 2018

One person commented on how this method makes someone who already makes under minimum wage "dance on eggshells."

"Millenials are so disrespectful! Anyway, honey, let's make our less-than-minimum-wage server dance on eggshells for a $5 tip on our $80 dinner." — Jesse Pierson (@jessetpierson) August 2, 2018

A tweeter who put himself through college waiting tables wrote he would have ignored anyone who did this trick.

I served for years putting myself through college - i would have ignored you most of the night for the satisfaction of letting yoy know your condescending $5 means absolutely nothing to me while i racked up $10-$20 tips from people that can actually afford to go out to eat — Randall W. Bond (@HoltonMusicMan) August 2, 2018

Some people noted this behavior started with some misogyny.

Lol good catch — Miriam Dunn (@Miridunn) August 2, 2018

Of course, not everyone is super stingy when it comes to celebrating good restaurant service. Donnie Wahlberg once left $2,000 for his server at a Waffle House in North Carolina. And one hard-working waitress in Washington received $3,000 on a $44 bill.