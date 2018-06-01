People are freaking out about how this man ate a Kit Kat

share tweet pin email

Guess he's never heard the Kit Kat jingle.

A woman from Washington, D.C. recently shared a photo on Twitter of a partially eaten Kit Kat bar — and the way that it was partially consumed has sparked a fierce debate (and very intense reactions) on social media.

âI donât think Iâve ever had a Kit Kat before,â my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

That's right: He didn't, as the jingle goes, "Break it off." He took a bite ... from the center of a Kit Kat bar.

Perhaps we should cut this man some slack. As Haley Byrd pointed out in her tweet, it was her boyfriend's first time eating the popular candy bar. (And perhaps the tried-and-true Kit Kat method isn't as obvious as, oh say, the proper way to eat a Pringle.)

"'I don't think I've ever had a Kit Kat before,' my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS," she wrote.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Sweet revenge: Student gets 6,500 Kit Kats after 1 was stolen from his car Play Video - 0:54 Sweet revenge: Student gets 6,500 Kit Kats after 1 was stolen from his car Play Video - 0:54

Still, Twitter users didn't let him off so easily. Byrd's original post has almost 2,000 comments and over 8,500 likes. Some even said the faux paux was so bad that Byrd should dump him — immediately.

"So how did you break up?" one person wrote.

"Does he eat bananas sideways?" wrote another. "How about pistachios? Does he take the shell off before chewing?"

give him a break (up with him) — Pete Cannon (@coffeewithcats) June 1, 2018

I know someone who does this. Reader, I married him. We don't talk about it. He eats his Kit Kats away from home. @rfpaul — Diem Jeakle (@JeakPaul) June 1, 2018

Internet â I appreciate your feedback. But Kit Kat crime aside, @EvanWilt_ is a keeper https://t.co/VsZXuc4uDy — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

Byrd took the comments in stride, thanking everyone for their feedback, but insisting that her boyfriend is indeed "a keeper."

A sweet ending after all!