Give peas a chance — in gnocchi, mozzarella and pasta

Spring has sprung and along with the warming weather comes a variety of fresh seasonal produce. Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdora restaurant in New York City especially loves the beautiful simplicity of green peas. He is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite recipes featuring fresh spring peas: potato and pea gnocchi, pea puree with mozzarella cheese and tagliatelle pasta with peas and prosciutto.

For springtime, this dish can't be beat. In Italia, when the first piselli used to come to market, we used to make gnocchi with prosciutto, peas and cream with Parmigiano — a classic combination in Emilia-Romagna. In this rendition, I add the fresh peas to the gnocchi dough as well. It's classic, delicious and vegetable-forward — perfect for the start of spring.

I love this recipe because the natural sweetness of the peas perfectly complements the creamy richness of the cheese and brings it to the next level.

This recipe reminds me so much of Emilia-Romagna in the springtime. The salty prosciutto, sweet peas and fresh cream make this a wonderful comfort food for the warm weather.

