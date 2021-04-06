IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Give peas a chance — in gnocchi, mozzarella and pasta

"This recipe reminds me so much of Emilia-Romagna in the springtime," says chef Stefano Secchi.

Chef Stefano Secchi makes gnocchi with peas

April 6, 202107:20
/ Source: TODAY
By Stefano Secchi

Spring has sprung and along with the warming weather comes a variety of fresh seasonal produce. Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdora restaurant in New York City especially loves the beautiful simplicity of green peas. He is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite recipes featuring fresh spring peas: potato and pea gnocchi, pea puree with mozzarella cheese and tagliatelle pasta with peas and prosciutto.

Gnocchi con Piselli (Gnocchi with Peas)
For springtime, this dish can't be beat. In Italia, when the first piselli used to come to market, we used to make gnocchi with prosciutto, peas and cream with Parmigiano — a classic combination in Emilia-Romagna. In this rendition, I add the fresh peas to the gnocchi dough as well. It's classic, delicious and vegetable-forward — perfect for the start of spring.

Mozzarella con Piselli (Mozzarella with Peas)
I love this recipe because the natural sweetness of the peas perfectly complements the creamy richness of the cheese and brings it to the next level.

Tagliatelle with Prosciutto, Peas and Cream
This recipe reminds me so much of Emilia-Romagna in the springtime. The salty prosciutto, sweet peas and fresh cream make this a wonderful comfort food for the warm weather.

Stefano Secchi