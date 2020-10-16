Peanut butter makes everything better — from granola to smoothies

We asked our TODAY viewers for their best original recipes featuring creamy, dreamy peanut butter. After receiving many amazing recipes, we narrowed it down to our top three favorites: Julie Hession's peanut butter and jelly granola, Elizabeth Szymanski's peanut butter apple boats with cheese and Colby Kranz's velvety peanut butter smoothie.

(Created by TODAY with our sponsor, Jif.)

"This recipe has been a staple in my house ever since I could remember," said Colby Kranz. "It brings back memories from when I was a kid. My mom and I would go for frozen coffee drinks after school! This recipe is simple and delicious with added health benefits than your typical Frappuccino. It was also perfect for quarantine during the summer as a little refreshing mid-day pick-me-up.

"Peanut butter has always been one of my favorite foods," said Julie Hession. "I also love granola but was never able to find a store-bought brand that I liked with lots of crunchy clusters. So, I decided to create my own granola recipes. This one inspired by the classic combination of peanut butter and jelly. The dried berries add the perfect amount of jamminess to this slightly sweet, slightly salty and crunchy snack. I like to layer this granola in a vanilla or strawberry smoothie or with berries and yogurt, but it's also great to eat straight from the jar as a pre- or post-workout snack.

"My mother, Catherine, used to make apple boats for my sister and me as an afternoon snack," said Elizabeth Szymanski. "We loved to eat the cheese first and then devoured the rest! The recipe is wonderfully versatile and works with many different fruits and flavors. It's great for kids and a fun fall recipe to make after a trip to the apple orchard."