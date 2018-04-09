The internet can't handle this peanut butter and pickle sandwich

share tweet pin email

In the universe of logical sandwich ingredients, peanut butter has a natural partner: jelly. Sure, the country's most popular nut butter may occasionally pair up with bananas and even bacon, but we all know that PB&J is how the world was meant to work.

But what happens when you throw some pickles in there?

On Friday, the New York Times tweeted a recipe that was originally published in 2012, which pairs the beloved peanut butter with the equally beloved (for different reasons) pickle, and declared it to be good.

Consider this less a recipe, more of a prod in a direction that you never considered https://t.co/29eYURffPO — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 6, 2018

"The vinegary snap of the pickles tempers the unctuousness of the peanut butter, and it's an unusual pantry sandwich for when luncheon meats leave you cold," wrote Dwight Garner in the Times.

After the post picked up steam, many on Twitter emphatically declared that the Times was nuts:

please put this behind a paywall — Honorary Boyband Memberâ¢ (@broazay) April 6, 2018

peanut butter sandwich with pickles: someone girl in my english class eats this for lunch pic.twitter.com/1kZmXIkl7z — ale; (@flirtaegis) January 31, 2018

Some people just want to watch the world burn — Veera Kaukoniemi (@vkaukoni) April 6, 2018

Others, however, insisted the combo is no big dill:

Say what you will...But peanut butter and pickle on a cracker is my favorite snack! A whole sandwich? Yeah, maybe not! pic.twitter.com/930mJ0sjYU — Audrey (@audreyfsisson) April 6, 2018

Been eating PB & J sandwiches with a pickle for years. It is delicious!!! — Brandy MacYeaple (@BrandyMac79) April 7, 2018

Looks good. What about peanut butter and olives. Also good. #pb&o — Susan Stevens (@HRHSLS) April 6, 2018

It's a conundrum on the level of whether someone should use peas to make guacamole. Or even use peanut butter as a hot dog spread.

But let's face it, there are currently dozens of recipes for the combination of peanut butter and pickles on the web (even Food Network star Michael Symon is a fan!), and food-shaming this one won't make it go away. Some relationships just make you want to scratch your head.

After all, the stomach wants what the stomach wants.

