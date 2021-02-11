Satisfy the peanut butter lover in your life with these Valentine's Day desserts

Kristen Tomlan, founder and CEO of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, in New York City, is joining TODAY to celebrate all things peanut butter. She's sharing a few of her favorite sweet, festive and peanut buttery desserts that are perfect for Valentine's Day, plus a bonus recipe! She shows us how to make chocolate dipped peanut butter cookies, peanut butter dessert pizza and a show-stopping layered cookie dough cake.

(Created by TODAY with our sponsor Jif Squeeze.)

Not only is the cookie dough beautifully bake-able but also safe to eat uncooked. This really elevates the classic peanut butter cookie you know and love. You can have fun decorating for the holiday! Use a mix of chocolate, white chocolate, food coloring and sprinkles to make it fun and festive. It's fun for the whole family — get the kids involved and you'll keep them entertained for hours. For a cute gift idea, individually wrap them or put together a plate and a note to give to friends and neighbors in a safe, socially distant way.

Get The Recipe Peanut Butter Dessert Pizza Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

I've made a version of recipe at least 100 times in my life, it's something my grade school friend, Andrea, and I would make, and it continued to be a high school and college favorite of mine. It's easy to whip up because it doesn't require a mixer. It can all be made in one bowl, by hand, which means less dishes. It keeps really well in an airtight container, so you can enjoy the leftovers for days to come. Pizza is a date night staple in my house, so this is the perfect dessert to go along with it!

This one is a showstopper — beautiful and delicious! It has the best of both worlds — edible cookie dough and soft-baked cookies, plus frosting.

