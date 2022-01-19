IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

The Pasta Queen's 3-ingredient pastas: Cacio e pepe and lemon ricotta delight

Pasta water is the secret to making the most delicious sauce.
/ Source: TODAY
By Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen"

Nadia Caterina Munno, aka The Pasta Queen on TikTok, is joining TODAY to share two of her favorite three-ingredient pasta dishes. She shows us how to make classic cacio e pepe and lemony pasta with ricotta sauce.

Lemon Ricotta Delight
Courtesy The Pasta Queen
Get The Recipe

Lemon Ricotta Delight

Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen"

This lemon ricotta delight is one of my favorite dishes because it's a recipe you can make in 10 minutes. The sauce is completely uncooked. While it is simple, it's also extremely delicious.

Cacio e Pepe
Courtesy The Pasta Queen
Get The Recipe

Cacio e Pepe

Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen"

Cacio e pepe is a staple from Rome. It's a recipe I grew up with that never fails to amaze me with its simplicity and richness of flavor. All with only three ingredients!

If you like those quick and easy pasta recipes, you should also try these:

Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna
Dylan James Ho and Jeni Afuso
Get The Recipe

Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

Anna Hezel
One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Ricotta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Ricotta

Mark Bittman
Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen"