The Pasta Queen's 3-ingredient pastas: Cacio e pepe and lemon ricotta delight

Nadia Caterina Munno, aka The Pasta Queen on TikTok, is joining TODAY to share two of her favorite three-ingredient pasta dishes. She shows us how to make classic cacio e pepe and lemony pasta with ricotta sauce.

This lemon ricotta delight is one of my favorite dishes because it's a recipe you can make in 10 minutes. The sauce is completely uncooked. While it is simple, it's also extremely delicious.

Cacio e pepe is a staple from Rome. It's a recipe I grew up with that never fails to amaze me with its simplicity and richness of flavor. All with only three ingredients!

