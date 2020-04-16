Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Pantry and palate-friendly meals: Lentil soup and fish with tomatoes and olives

This professional chef can help you turn your pantry items into gourmet meals.

By Matt Migliore

After chef Matt Migliore got laid off from the restaurant where he worked in Brooklyn, New York, he decided to earn money by helping home cooks make the most of the ingredients they have on-hand during quarantine. With just a picture of people's pantries, refrigerators and freezers, he creates custom-made recipes out of their ingredients.

Today, he's sharing a few of his favorite dishes he's created for clients: pan-seared cod with cannellini beans in a zesty puttanesca sauce and hearty lentil soup with Parmesan and garlic.

Pan-Seared Cod with Cannellini Bean Puttanesca
Pan-Seared Cod with Cannellini Bean Puttanesca

Matt Migliore

The bright, briny capers and olives give this dish its signature flavor. I love pairing this bold sauce with creamy white beans and flaky, fresh cod.

Lentil Soup with Garlic and Parmesan
Lentil Soup with Garlic and Parmesan

Matt Migliore

I love lentil soup because it has such a wonderful variety of textures in one dish. The velvety broth, tender lentils and chunky vegetables combine perfectly to make an amazingly satisfying soup.

Matt Migliore