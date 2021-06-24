Panera is offering free bagels to all vaccinated customers

Vaccinated Panera customers will be able to get one free bagel per day for a limited time in early July as part of the White House's National Month of Action.

The bakery-cafe chain announced the promotion, which will run from July 2 to July 4, on Wednesday.

According to a press release, vaccinated guests will be able to get one free bagel each day in that time window.

"Panera bagels are baked fresh every night, and there is a flavor for everyone, from Plain, Sesame and Everything to Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Swirl," the company said in the release. "Whether you like your bagel bread-sliced or cut through the middle, or prefer savory Asiago Cheese or sweet Cinnamon Crunch, if you are vaccinated the choice is yours for one free bagel daily during the promotion, while supplies last."

The release notes that spreads are not included and the promotion only applies to bagels ordered in-store, not those ordered online or through third-party sites.

"During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates, and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the 'We Can Do This' campaign," said Niren Chaudhary, the CEO of Panera Bread, in the release. "We have come through one of our nation's greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic."

The chain said it is "proud" to "support the White House's efforts to vaccinate Americans." The administration of President Joe Biden initially had a goal of having at least 70% of Americans over the age of 18 receive their first dose of vaccine by July 4, but recently, the White House acknowledged that it was likely not going to hit that target.

Panera isn't the only brand that's offered incentives to those who get vaccinated. Krispy Kreme promised free doughnuts for most of 2021 to guests who show proof of vaccination, while Taco Bell offered vaccinated Californians free tacos earlier in June. Other companies, like McDonald's, are sharing information about vaccines on their packaging.

