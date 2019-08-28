When it starts flurrying soon, you won't have to worry about going outside to satisfy a McFlurry or cheddar-broccoli soup craving. McDonald's and Panera, two of America's biggest restaurant chains, have just launched delivery services nationwide.

Yes, it's still technically summer but Starbucks has basically declared that it's fall now with its earliest-ever release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte this week. So just before the weather starts turning, these two chains have expanded partnerships with third-party delivery services.

On Tuesday, Panera announced it's now offering delivery from 1,600 locations in 45 states. The chain operates over 2,100 locations across the U.S. To make that happen, the fast-casual chain, which initially held back on outsourcing delivery to maintain quality control, now allows customers to order paninis, bread bowls and creamy soups through its website, its app, as well as through third party services DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

According to Panera, over the past year, the company has fulfilled over 28 million delivery orders, accounting for 7% of overall sales.

To get fans fired up about its delivery expansion, Panera recruited the help of rapper Lil Nas X, whose hit song "Panini" (which isn't about sandwiches) has become a major hit.

Clearly, the chain just had to create a publicity stunt involving delivery to a lucky fan.

When you order a panini for delivery and @LilNasX shows up at your door🤠 pic.twitter.com/YI0pIc8rQi — Panera Bread (@panerabread) August 26, 2019

On the heels of Panera's announcement, America's biggest fast food chain also announced it has expanded its delivery service.

McDonald's first launched McDelivery in 2017, with an exclusive Uber Eats partnership. Then in July, it tested a partnership with DoorDash in Houston, Texas. That partnership made its delivery service available at more than 9,000 restaurants.

On Wednesday, a McDonald's spokesperson confirmed to TODAY DoorDash had become an official partner in the greater Chicago and northwest Indiana areas — making delivery accessible to 10,000 locations across all 50 states.

To promote the launch, new DoorDash customers in and around the Chicago area are able to use the code DASHMCD to get $5 off orders over $15 starting now through September 9.

But, sadly, nobody's promising a famous deliveryman.