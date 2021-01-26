IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

You might knead Panera's new bread bowl glove if you're a winter iced coffee drinker

This is one way to keep your hands toasty.
Slip on one of these bad boys and instantly become a roll model.
Slip on one of these bad boys and instantly become a roll model.Courtesy Panera Bread
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Panera's bread bowls are crisp on the outside, fluffy and chewy on the inside and, if you're lucky, a little warm from the oven. Though the nationwide brand's latest version of its dough-based bowl may look delicious, it should definitely not be eaten.

In the past, Panera has served items other than soup in its bread bowls. When it launched its double bread bowl, for example, the edible bowl often cradled a hefty scoop of the fan-favorite Mac & Cheese alongside Broccoli Cheddar Soup. While most people can get behind those pairings, the bread bowl that Panera announced on Tuesday was designed to hold something a bit more surprising: iced coffee.

All you knead is glove.Courtesy Panera Bread

However you enjoy your icy caffeine fix — milky, black, sweet or bold — Panera crafted a pretty plush way to prevent iced coffee lovers' hands from freezing. And no, it's not made of bread. So don't try to take a bite out of it, please.

This bowl has an opening both at the top (to hold the cup) and on the side so that one's hand can slip inside for optimal toastiness. According to a brand spokesperson, Panera created this fun little accessory after conducting a survey that showed 78% of Americans don't let cold temperatures inhibit them from ordering iced coffee.

200-Calorie Panera-Style Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

200-Calorie Panera-Style Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Casey Barber

Clearly, regular old run-of-the-mill wool mittens don't meet Panera's style standards.

Tuesday through Friday, cold coffee drinkers can go to IcedAndToasty.com and fill out their information for a chance to win a free Iced & Toasty Bread Bowl Glove. Winners will be selected at random to receive one of the 450 limited-edition accessories made with a cozy cotton inside and polyester lining.

Between the gloves and Panera's big menu overhaul for 2021, we're wondering what's next. A hat filled with soup to protect against brain freeze? One can only dream.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.