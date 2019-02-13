Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

July 31, 2018, 3:33 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 13, 2019, 4:33 PM GMT

Soup isn't necessarily considered to be a romantic food, but this Valentine's Day, Panera Bread is hoping its viral creation may spark a little love.

Panera is launching its "double bread bowl" nationwide on Thursday, Feb. 14, so carb lovers can slurp their favorite soups from the same vessel. And it just gets cheesier from there. Not only can romantic duos and galentines each choose their favorite two soups to be ladled into one large loaf of bread, they can also get a hefty portion of mac and cheese — if they dine in the restaurant.

Panera's double bread bowl first debuted in Philadelphia in 2018. Panera

Before you cancel that fancy restaurant reservation or throw out all the groceries you bought to make the perfect Valentine's Day meal, just know there's a catch. Two catches, actually.

First, people trying to get that mac and cheese to go by placing an order online or through the app, will be disappointed. According to a Panera spokesperson, the following combos are the only double bread bowl combos that can be delivered:

Chicken Noodle and Broccoli Cheddar

Creamy Tomato and Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar and Broccoli Cheddar

Bistro French Onion and Broccoli Cheddar

Ten Vegetable and Creamy Tomato

So unless you're obsessed with Broccoli Cheddar, bundle up and scoot to the store to order the carb combo of mac and cheese and bread and mac and cheese and bread.

The other heartbreaking side of this Valentine's Day deal is that it will come to an end on Feb. 28.

Guests who order the double bread bowl in a Panera cafe will be able to choose from 91 different combinations. Panera

When the double bread bowl was first tested in Philadelphia in August 2018, fans fell hard and fast. Now that Panera is letting patrons have a taste of double bread nationwide, who's to say what kind of mourning period will ensue in March.

Depending on the soup combos chosen and store location, Panera's double bread bowls start at $10 each.