One of the country's favorite carb-based eateries has just taken things to the next level.

Panera Bread is testing a new, double bread bowl at several Philadelphia locations starting Aug 5., which just happens to National Friendship Day. How sweet. And salty.

Panera Panera double bread bowl

According to a representative for Panera, the innovation is made from one loaf of bread with two carved-out bowls and a whole lot of cheese.

To fill the bowls, customers can mix and match any two signature soups or an order of mac and cheese in the cafe or via delivery, which Panera rolled out nationwide back in May.

The bowl is "ideal for sharing with your BFF, significant other, or even a co-worker," the representative told TODAY Food via email.

Bread lovers are pretty stoked for the release.

PANERAâS NEW DOUBLE BREAD BOWL IS THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO 2018 YOU CANT COME @ ME FOR THIS IM SO HYPE — Alex Contianos (@____aalex) July 31, 2018

Some people are already dreaming up practical uses for the double bread phenomenon.

we now live in an era where you can take a double panera bread bowl to the face, so if nothing else, at least there is that pic.twitter.com/mXRvblIdW0 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) July 30, 2018

Others are looking on the bright side.

panera creating a double bread bowl is gonna be the best thing that happens to me in awhile — Mary Clur (@CPalczynski) July 31, 2018

And some are just super, super excited.

IM NOT THE ONLY ONE FREAKING OUT OVER THE NEW DOUBLE BREAD BOWL AT PANERA RIGHT? — alex is proud of darrenï¸ (@stxrry_klaine) July 31, 2018

And, of course, others are just giving some appreciation and gratitude to the makers of this beautiful creation.

a double bread bowl is exactly the kind of innovation i expect out of 2018, thank you Panera pic.twitter.com/1eApZfU88F — Hannah F Caldwell (@MsHannahFrazier) July 30, 2018

Panera hopes to expand the double bread bowl's release in coming months (possible nationwide) depending on the item's success in Philadelphia.

The bowl, which ranges from $12 for two soups to $21 for two mac and cheese servings, will be available through Aug. 31.