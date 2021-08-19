Panera gets into the fall latte game — and no, it's not pumpkin spice

Move over, pumpkin spice! Panera is shaking up the fall flavor game with its latest latte release, set to hit stores nationwide Sept. 1.

On Thursday, the bakery-cafe chain announced it’s adding a Cinnamon Crunch Latte to its drink lineup for a limited time.

The new latte features freshly brewed espresso, foamed milk and cinnamon-flavored syrup. Courtesy of Panera

The drink was Inspired by Panera’s wildly popular Cinnamon Crunch Bagel (over 5K are sold every hour, according to the company) and features freshly brewed espresso, foamed milk and cinnamon-flavored syrup. The sweet concoction is then topped with whipped cream and a Cinnamon Crunch topping.

This is the time of the year when pumpkin spice-flavored everything starts taking over menus everywhere, but Panera seems to be craving something outside the pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter mold.

"It’s time to upgrade your 'basic' tendencies and explore a new fall latte - because, let’s face it, Cinnamon Crunch trumps Pumpkin," the company said in a press release.

While you're sipping on your Cinnamon Crunch Latte, you can also nosh on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel. Courtesy of Panera

The Cinnamon Crunch Latte is just the latest addition to the Panera menu. Last September, the chain debuted a new dish — Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese — that combined two of the restaurant's fan favorites: Mac & Cheese and Broccoli Cheddar Soup. The company first started selling the dish in grocery stores as part of its Panera at Home collection, but decided to add it to its in-store menu once it grew in popularity.

At the same time, Panera has also been working to offer more plant-based options to customers as part of its pledge to make 50% of its menu vegan- or vegetarian-friendly in the next few years.

More recently, for a couple days in early July, the company offered all of its vaccinated customers one free bagel per day — yes, including the aforementioned Cinnamon Crunch flavor.

