Padma Lakshmi shares recipes for tomato sauce and chutney from new children's book

Make the most of summer tomatoes with recipes from Padma Lakshmi's new children's book, "Tomatoes for Neela."

Padma Lakshmi talks about her 1st children's book

Aug. 30, 202105:30
/ Source: TODAY
By Padma Lakshmi

Television show host and author Padma Lakshmi is sharing simple recipes to make the most of tomato seasona zingy tomato chutney and flavorful tomato sauce — from her new children's book, "Tomatoes for Neela," which teaches children about the importance of eating seasonally, cooking with family and writing down recipes.

Neela's Tomato Chutney
Juana Martinez-Neal / Tomatoes for Neela
Neela's Tomato Chutney

Padma Lakshmi

This simple chutney gives a zing to any meal. Use it like ketchup or a mild hot sauce. It's great with eggs and toast, on a hot dog or spread onto a grilled cheese sandwich before heating (or to dip in after). Use with tortilla chips in place of salsa, or to make nachos. Use it in a quesadilla. Serve with rice pilaf. Stir it into hot plain rice with ghee or a pat of butter. Spoon it over grilled chicken, fish or steak. The possibilities are endless.

Paati's Tomato Sauce
Juana Martinez-Neal / Tomatoes for Neela
Paati's Tomato Sauce

Padma Lakshmi

This is a super-simple recipe that is not only easy for kids to make but can serve as a good base for many other recipes down the line. It's also great for a simple plate of pasta, drizzled over eggs or as a sauce for pizza.

Padma Lakshmi