Padma Lakshmi shares recipes for tomato sauce and chutney from new children's book

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Television show host and author Padma Lakshmi is sharing simple recipes to make the most of tomato season — a zingy tomato chutney and flavorful tomato sauce — from her new children's book, "Tomatoes for Neela," which teaches children about the importance of eating seasonally, cooking with family and writing down recipes.

This simple chutney gives a zing to any meal. Use it like ketchup or a mild hot sauce. It's great with eggs and toast, on a hot dog or spread onto a grilled cheese sandwich before heating (or to dip in after). Use with tortilla chips in place of salsa, or to make nachos. Use it in a quesadilla. Serve with rice pilaf. Stir it into hot plain rice with ghee or a pat of butter. Spoon it over grilled chicken, fish or steak. The possibilities are endless.

This is a super-simple recipe that is not only easy for kids to make but can serve as a good base for many other recipes down the line. It's also great for a simple plate of pasta, drizzled over eggs or as a sauce for pizza.

Buy the book: