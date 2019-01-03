Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

During the holiday season, many revelers tend to indulge in heartier foods, drink more alcohol and enjoy their fair share of sweets. But that's what the holidays are all about!

Of course, that makes the start of any new year a very popular time to detox and recommit to new diets.

Padma Lakshmi, the host of Bravo’s hit show "Top Chef," may eat plenty of rich foods for a living, but she's a big believer in resetting when she feels like her body needs it. After filming each season, she treats herself to a little detox drink and, on Wednesday, she shared the easy recipe for a beverage she calls her "Cranberry Drano" as a way to help others reset after the party-packed holidays.

"So, the holidays are over, most of us have indulged — and we probably need a detox ... just like I do every time I do 'Top Chef' because I'm full of food," Lakshmi explains in the Instagram video.

"And at New Year's and after the holidays — you're full of food and drink. So one method I have found that works for me is something I call 'Cranberry Drano,' because it clears all the pipes, it gets things moving, and it just kind of makes you feel purified."

The recipe includes easy-to-find ingredients but Lakshmi makes it clear that this drink is not intended to replace any meals. It includes:

½ cup organic unsweetened 100 percent cranberry juice (don't use cranberry cocktail!)

1 tablespoon clear fiber powder

1 packet Emergen-C, or other vitamin C powder

1 cup hot green tea brewed with 1 teaspoon of honey

4 to 5 ice cubes

So could Lakshmi's special cure really help beat post-holiday bloat?

“In general, I shrug my shoulders when I see the word 'detox' because we have organs — our liver and kidneys — that do that for us,” Alix Turoff, a New York City-based registered dietitian, nutrition consultant and certified personal trainer, told TODAY Food. “That being said, getting in more water is always a good thing so if this helps you to increase your water intake, it's not necessarily a bad thing to have."

The nutritionist also added that she "likes Emergen-C packets every now and again and though research doesn't necessarily support them as a miracle cure, I find that personally, they work for me and they're not harming me so why not!"

Turoff did advise that this detox shouldn't be done too often since too much fiber may have a negative effect on your system. For those with existing gastric issues, this drink wouldn't be a good option, either. "I'm not sure what type of clear fiber powder she's using, there are a lot of different types ... acacia fiber, inulin, hydrolyzed guar gum, etc ... and some will cause negative GI effects — think gas, bloating —especially if you don't regularly use them."

But as long as you proceed with caution, Turoff says Lakshmi's drink could be a refreshing way to kick off the new year.