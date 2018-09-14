Padma Lakshmi's throwback photo with friends is peak '80s

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A new hashtag took Twitter by storm this week, and TV stars are starting to play along.

On Friday, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi joined the slew of people posting throwback photos on Twitter along with the #InThe80sWe hashtag.

Lakshmi shared a fun black-and-white photo of herself with a group of friends — and everyone was in proper '80s attire.

"#InThe80sWe chilled hard," she wrote in the caption for the image.

Channeling the cast of "The Breakfast Club," the gang mugged for the camera while wearing goggles, crowns and an assortment of other accessories.

Lakshmi wore a floor-length lacy white dress with two necklaces. It's not clear if she was wearing the trend that Madonna made popular with her "Like a Virgin" video — or if everyone was dressed up for Halloween.

Either way, they're totally owning their '80s style.

Fans reacted positively to the fun pic and reminisced about their own experiences in the decade.

I wanna party with those dudes. — Lin Brehmer (@LinBrehmer) September 14, 2018

Why do I feel like this is a Devo album cover? — Generic American (@musashi7711) September 14, 2018

the soundtrack to The Breakfast club started playing in my head just looking at that photo — Bill Gray (@GrayStateFan) September 14, 2018

I rolled with a crew like that.... — Greg Clark (@GSC068) September 14, 2018

Many remarked how the cookbook author looked the same today as she did in the throwback photo.

Lakshmi celebrated her 48th birthday recently and shared a photo of herself on a yacht on Sept. 1. The bikini-clad star posted the photo with a powerful message about body insecurity.

"In truth, I feel better about my body now, even after breastfeeding, gravity, etc. than I did in my 20’s," Lakshmi wrote. "I’m not riddled with insecurity as I was."

Lakshmi spoke out in August 2017 about her eating habits and how they influenced her 8-year-old daughter, Krishna. In a guest column for the Hollywood Reporter, Lakshmi said she didn't realize her habits were negatively affecting her daughter.

"Suddenly she's told me and others in our circle, 'I don't want to eat because I'm watching my figure,'" Lakshmi wrote.

"Her comments stopped me dead in my tracks. Her words scared me. Language matters. We send signals to our daughters every day. And I am her first touchstone of femininity."