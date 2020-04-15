Padma Lakshmi has best response to accusations that cooking without a bra is 'immoral'

Padma Lakshmi has enough bras to keep all her haters quiet.

The "Top Chef" host recently shared a video of herself cooking chicken tagine, a Moroccan dish, with her daughter, and eagle-eyed followers noticed she appeared to be braless. So, she responded how any true chef would — with another cooking video.

In the follow-up Instagram, Lakshmi was cooking lasagna with white sauce and her daughter close by once more. And in the caption of the video, she got a little sassy.

"I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine," she wrote. "So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today ... But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?"

Her followers were quick to support her in the comments section of the new clip.

"If we have to stay home, our bras stay in the dresser. Periodt. Do what you want and keep bringing these awesome videos!" one person wrote.

"Seriously took a screenshot of you braless in that tank and sent it to my boyfriend," responded another. "Braless in tank top is my at home wardrobe."

"I literally made dinner tonight with no pants," quipped a third.

Padma Lakshmi responded to haters who criticized her for cooking braless — by wearing two bras. padmalakshmi/Instagram

While quarantining due to the coronavirus outbreak, Lakshmi's been cooking up a storm.

Over the weekend, while dressed in a baggy top and colorful bottoms, she shared her progress on the beginnings of sourdough bread. And the day before that, she celebrated Passover by making charoset, a traditional seder dish made of fruits and nuts.

Other celebs have been sharing easy recipes with fans, as well. To name a few, the Instagrams of Rachael Ray, Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis and Laksmi's fellow "Top Chef" star Tom Colicchio are packed with tips, from pantry staples to baked goods and more.