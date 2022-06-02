IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Padma Lakshmi is serving baked snapper and no-bake berry cream pie this summer

These easy and elegant dishes make summer entertaining a breeze.

Padma Lakshmi shares a healthy, Bali-inspired baked fish dish

June 2, 202205:22
/ Source: TODAY
By Padma Lakshmi

Cookbook author and television show host Padma Lakshmi is joining TODAY to share two of her go to summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make Bali-inspired baked snapper with bok choy and a cool cream pie with fresh berries.

Bali Baked Fish with Bok Choy and Rice
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Padma Lakshmi

This is an elegant meal that feels more luxurious than healthy. It's so easy and so incredibly flavorful.

No-Bake Berry Cream Pie
Padma Lakshmi

I love this dish because it's easy and elegant. No one wants to turn on their ovens in the summer, so this no-bake dessert is a real crowd pleaser.

If you like those warm-weather recipes, you should also try these:

Spiced Crab Cakes with Mint Chutney
TODAY
Padma Lakshmi
Sea Scallops with Crushed Peanuts and Cucumber Relish
Ditte Isager
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi