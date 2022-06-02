Padma Lakshmi is serving baked snapper and no-bake berry cream pie this summer

Cookbook author and television show host Padma Lakshmi is joining TODAY to share two of her go to summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make Bali-inspired baked snapper with bok choy and a cool cream pie with fresh berries.

This is an elegant meal that feels more luxurious than healthy. It's so easy and so incredibly flavorful.

I love this dish because it's easy and elegant. No one wants to turn on their ovens in the summer, so this no-bake dessert is a real crowd pleaser.

