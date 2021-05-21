Padma Lakshmi and José Andrés have a very cute run-in at the nail salon

You know people are starting to feel comfortable venturing out in the world again when celebrities coincidentally run into one another at the nail salon.

Which is what happened Wednesday, when "Taste the Nation" host Padma Lakshmi bumped into World Central Kitchen founder chef José Andrés (who has appeared with her on "Top Chef" a few times) as he was getting a manicure.

A very New York moment™️ — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 19, 2021

"Guess who I ran into at the salon??" Lakshmi, 50, tweeted with a selfie of them both in masks. "Even world famous chefs need their nails done once in a while."

She then followed that up with: "A very New York moment," adding a trademark icon, and after posting the tweet on Instagram, noted that the woman behind them was Andrés' wife Patricia.

Her "Top Chef" co-host Tom Colicchio commented, "Ha, not so subtle."

Andrés retweeted the photo and noted the reason why he wanted to look his best: "My daughter is graduating tomorrow at @NYUStern and I need to have my nails perfect! love to see you @PadmaLakshmi and thanks for all you do for the voiceless......"

My daughter is graduating tomorrow at @NYUStern and I need to have my nails perfect!😂😘love to see you @PadmaLakshmi and thanks for all you do for the voiceless...... https://t.co/bygpXsZ4IC — Please get vaccinated! Do it for the World please. (@chefjoseandres) May 19, 2021

Apart from getting his nails done, Andrés has recently had his hands busy trying to get people vaccinated. Earlier this month, he announced he would give a $50 gift card to any customer of his ThinkFoodGroup restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area that shows proof of vaccination until 70% of the total population is vaccinated.

"I would not say it's a 'plan,' but it's just one more way that a citizen like me can be helping change the minds of people that maybe are not sure yet about getting the vaccine," he told MSNBC on May 9. "If getting a gift card into one of my restaurants so they can bring their families is the way to convince them to get the vaccine, I think this is my little contribution in my community in Washington, in Maryland, in Virginia, to make sure that at least we reach 70%."

Related: