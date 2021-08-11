Pack the perfect picnic: Chicken salad crunch wraps, eggplant dip and blondies

Chef Matt Abdoo is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite picnic-perfect recipes that are quick to prepare, portable and easy to eat outdoors. He shows us how to make chicken salad wraps with crunchy potato chips inside, his grandmother's smoky eggplant dip and blondies with white chocolate and butterscotch chips.

Chicken salad is one of my all-time favorites! Adding sweet grapes, toasty nuts and fresh celery makes the cool, creamy chicken even better. Plus, I love the crunch and flavor the potato chips add.

I love this recipe not only because it reminds me of my grandma, but also because it is so delicious. The rich, creamy texture and deep smoky flavors make this a perfect dip for any occasion.

These blondies are perfect for enjoying while having fun in the sun. They're sweet and satisfying, but with a lighter feel than traditional chocolate brownies. They are super easy, super delicious and great for the beach.

