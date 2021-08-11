IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pack the perfect picnic: Chicken salad crunch wraps, eggplant dip and blondies

Add some much-needed crunch to your chicken salad with potato chips.
/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Abdoo

Chef Matt Abdoo is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite picnic-perfect recipes that are quick to prepare, portable and easy to eat outdoors. He shows us how to make chicken salad wraps with crunchy potato chips inside, his grandmother's smoky eggplant dip and blondies with white chocolate and butterscotch chips.

Chicken Salad Crunch Wraps
Matt Abdoo
Get The Recipe

Chicken Salad Crunch Wraps

Matt Abdoo

Chicken salad is one of my all-time favorites! Adding sweet grapes, toasty nuts and fresh celery makes the cool, creamy chicken even better. Plus, I love the crunch and flavor the potato chips add.

Grandma Ruth's Smoky Eggplant Dip
Ken Goodman
Get The Recipe

Grandma Ruth's Smoky Eggplant Dip

Matt Abdoo

I love this recipe not only because it reminds me of my grandma, but also because it is so delicious. The rich, creamy texture and deep smoky flavors make this a perfect dip for any occasion.

Beach Blondie Bars
Matt Abdoo
Get The Recipe

Beach Blondie Bars

Matt Abdoo

These blondies are perfect for enjoying while having fun in the sun. They're sweet and satisfying, but with a lighter feel than traditional chocolate brownies. They are super easy, super delicious and great for the beach.

