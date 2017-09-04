Make this beer can chicken for the ultimate Labor Day feast

share tweet pin email

Take it easy on Labor Day by making two easy recipes from the Debutante Farmer, Elizabeth Heiskell.

She shows us how to make sweet and spicy beer can chicken, which can be roasted or cooked on the grill, depending on the weather. And she shares her recipe for a simple salad that's loaded with the season's best produce, including tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, avocado and fresh herbs.

This chicken's crispy exterior and moist interior make this recipe a show stopper for any party. The beer creates an amazing steam, which makes the chicken incredibly juicy.

This recipe includes all of my favorite summer vegetables — there’s simply nothing better to celebrate all the flavors of the season!

