Our 8 all-time favorite, ooey-gooey-est chocolate-chip cookie recipes

It's National Chocolate Chip Day today, which is the perfect reason to bake up a storm. So ditch the store bought brands, grab the mixing bowl and preheat the oven. It's time to celebrate.

Last name not Nestlé? Don't fret: Baking the perfect chocolate chip cookie is easier than you think. In seven simple tips, you can master all the bliss that comes from that warm, chocolaty, gooey goodness. And there's no better time to learn than National Chocolate Chip Day.

If in search of some inspiration, these are TODAY-approved recipes for cookies that are worth celebrating.

Let's start with this all-time favorite by TODAY's Senior Food Stylist Alli Hawes. The recipe is a variation on the Nestlé Toll House one Hawes has been using since she was a little girl. And there's one trick that gives them the perfect gooey-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside texture.

The only thing that might have a cookie beat is eating that cookie by the spoonful. These chocolate chip cookie dough pots are amazing when you want to put those cute ramekins to use.

This chocolate chip spin takes the crisp, sugary, brown-buttery edges of a great cookie and makes it into one mouthwatering dessert. It's easy to make and a true crowd-pleaser great for parties and picnics.

If, like Alison Roman, you think traditional chocolate chip cookies are a little too basic, try her Instagram-famous version made with salted butter and shortbread. An extra plus? The cookie dough can be made ahead and stored, tightly wrapped in plastic, up to one week in the refrigerator or one month in the freezer.

For all the bakers who like to push the boundaries of ordinary cookies, Christina Tosi has got your back. Her cornflake-chocolate-chip-peppermint cookies are a blast of flavor. Cool down on a hot summer day with a hint of mint.

If you're going to mess with classic chocolate chip cookies, it better be with sea salt or caramel. How about both? These sea salt caramel chocolate chip cookies from Tina Rexing in Minneapolis, Minnesota are out of this world.

Since National Chocolate Chip Day happens mid-May, it's impossible to roundup the best recipes without a nod to ice cream. These chocolate chip cookie ice cream bars from Southern Living are the cold, decadent morsels that keep us happy on hot days.

Have a house full of football fans and cookie lovers? Make everyone a happy camper with these adorable touchdown football cookies from Brandi Milloy. Oh, and they're made of edible cookie dough. Score!