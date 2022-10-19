IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Veg out for dinner with Ottolenghi's polenta 'pizza' and cauliflower shawarma

These bold, vegetable-forward recipes make for a flavor-packed dinner.

Chefs put fresh spin on shawarma cauliflower with new recipe

/ Source: TODAY
By Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi

Chef, restaurateur and author Yotam Ottolenghi and chef Noor Murad are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of their favorite recipes from their vegetable-forward cookbook, "Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things." They show us how to make cauliflower shawarma with herbed tahini and baked polenta "pizza" with spiced tomatoes.

Shawarma Cauliflower with Green Tahini
Shawarma Cauliflower with Green Tahini

Yotam Ottolenghi

There are a number of factors that ensure shawarma success: high-heat cooking, a well-spiced marinade and a healthy amount of fat, usually chicken or lamb fat, but in this case, plenty of good-quality olive oil to keep it wonderfully vegan. Make the ultimate shawarma here by wrapping it all up in store-bought or homemade pitas, with some oven fries, if you like.

Baked Polenta with Feta, Béchamel and Za'atar Tomatoes
Baked Polenta with Feta, Béchamel and Za'atar Tomatoes

Yotam Ottolenghi

It's not a pizza, insisted Noor, when referring to this baked polenta, which does in fact look like a giant pizza. It ended up with multiple names at the Test Kitchen such as: polenta-pizza, polizza or polenta not-a-pizza. It really is a happy-looking pie, with its yellows and reds and wonderfully golden edges. Serve with anything leafy and green.

If you like those delicious recipes, you should also try these:

Sweet Potato Shakshuka with Spicy Butter and Pickled Onions
Sweet Potato Shakshuka with Spicy Butter and Pickled Onions

Yotam Ottolenghi
Fava Bean and Herb Salad with Toum
Fava Bean and Herb Salad with Toum

Yotam Ottolenghi
Noor Murad
Yotam Ottolenghi