Veg out for dinner with Ottolenghi's polenta 'pizza' and cauliflower shawarma

Chef, restaurateur and author Yotam Ottolenghi and chef Noor Murad are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of their favorite recipes from their vegetable-forward cookbook, "Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things." They show us how to make cauliflower shawarma with herbed tahini and baked polenta "pizza" with spiced tomatoes.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

There are a number of factors that ensure shawarma success: high-heat cooking, a well-spiced marinade and a healthy amount of fat, usually chicken or lamb fat, but in this case, plenty of good-quality olive oil to keep it wonderfully vegan. Make the ultimate shawarma here by wrapping it all up in store-bought or homemade pitas, with some oven fries, if you like.

It's not a pizza, insisted Noor, when referring to this baked polenta, which does in fact look like a giant pizza. It ended up with multiple names at the Test Kitchen such as: polenta-pizza, polizza or polenta not-a-pizza. It really is a happy-looking pie, with its yellows and reds and wonderfully golden edges. Serve with anything leafy and green.

If you like those delicious recipes, you should also try these: