Oreo's new gingerbread cookies are getting us in the holiday spirit

Halloween plans are up in the air and holiday Peeps aren't being produced this year, but Oreo still wants us to get into the fall spirit.

The cookie company is ushering in cooler temperatures by bringing back their seasonal limited-edition Gingerbread variety — but with a twist. A version of Gingerbread Oreos has appeared in past seasons, going back as far as 2012, with gingerbread-flavored filling.

This time, the seasonal snack involves two gingerbread-flavored wafers filled with Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals. To make snacking even more fun, the cookie comes in five "festive" designs. So, while the gingerbread concept is not new to Oreo, this spin absolutely is.

According to a representative for Oreo, the Gingerbread Oreos will be available nationwide this fall for a limited time. While the representative would not reveal more about specifics of when and where these cookies will be found, they have already been spotted in the wild, so keep your eyes peeled.

People on social media are already clamoring to try this seasonal treat.

was just informed that there will be Gingerbread Oreos.. GINGERBREAD OREOS — lilbanditooo🚸🏴‍☠️ (@bandzwarning) September 15, 2020

Gingerbread oreos are out!!! Tell me where rn pl🧐🧐🧐 — Cookie Fred (@fred_cookie) September 15, 2020

Gingerbread lovers should plan to stock up once they find this limited-edition offering. "These cookies will be available wherever OREO is sold, while supplies last," a representative for Oreo told TODAY in an email.