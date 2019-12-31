Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Milk's favorite cookie is getting a gourmet twist in the new year.

A spokesperson for Oreo confirmed to TODAY Food Monday that the recent rumors are true: tiramisu-flavored Oreo cookies will be available in stores next year, but only for a limited time.

"We're excited to share that tiramisu-flavored OREO cookies are coming in April 2020," the rep said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The delicious sandwich cookie is getting an Italian twist. Oreo

The cookie will feature Oreo's signature chocolate sandwich cookies and two types of creme to really bring home the tiramisu flavor. The classic Italian dessert is traditionally made of layers of ladyfinger cookies soaked in coffee and mascarpone, then drizzled with espresso and cocoa powder for the perfect finishing touch.

Rumors of the new flavor started circulating social media when an Instagram account posted a photo of the Tiramisu Oreo packaging on Dec. 27. The account @TheJunkFoodAisle regularly shares posts of soon-to-be-released snacks that don't always have an official debut date.

Now that the new flavor has been confirmed, Oreo lovers have started sharing their thoughts about the new flavor on social media.

One man bemoaned that the announcement was coming so close to New Year's Eve.

Dear @Oreo you are NOT helping the #NewYearsResolution A third new flavor will be released in 2020 and this one has an extra layer of Tiramisu creme. The coffee-flavored dessert is a classic and sure to be a hit. The cookies hit shelves in April for a limited time #NewYearsEve — Anthony Moore 🎙️ (@RadioByAnthony) December 31, 2019

While many shared excited reactions to the new flavor, others weren't quite convinced.

I never thought I’d met an Oreo I didn’t like. But tiramisu Oreo....no bueno. #iamup — PRHawkins (@PR_Hawkins) December 31, 2019

This spring might be the first time snackers in the U.S. will be treated to a tiramisu-Oreo mashup, but some people overseas have been eating them for years. Tiramisu Oreo Thins were released in South Korea several years ago, and they are available for purchase on Amazon if you can't wait for the April release.

An earlier version of the Oreo Thins was released in Korea, but only included one type of creme. Amazon

Based on the packaging, that version only has one type of creme, so the American release might be deliciously different.

Also hitting store shelves this spring are Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut Oreos, as confirmed by the brand in November.