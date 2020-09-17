Get into the spooky spirit with Oreo's new graveyard cookie kit

Oreo can always be counted on to usher in changing seasons with fun new spins on its classic chocolate cookies, and this will come true in a spooky way this Halloween.

Oreo has released a new Spooky Graveyard Chocolate Cookie Kit, which merges arts and crafts with holiday cookie fun. At a time when much of the country is scaling back trick-or-treating plans due to coronavirus concerns, this cookie kit allows people to bring Halloween home as they decorate a “frighteningly delicious spooky graveyard.”

The kit contains everything needed to get crafty, from icing to cookie pieces to orange and purple candy, as well as Oreos to snack on, of course. There’s also step-by-step instructions, which would definitely be helpful to anyone building a graveyard out of cookie pieces for the first time, which is ... most people, we imagine.

The Oreo Spooky Graveyard Chocolate Cookie Kit is currently available at Michaels, on sale for $15. A representative for Oreo was not immediately available as to where else this kit may be found and when it may be widely available. But, since Halloween is just over a month away, make sure to keep an eye (of newt) out!

Interestingly, Oreo already has some ghoulish competition in this rather specific category: Target has also released their own Spooky Graveyard Cookie Kit this year.

Beyond Halloween, Oreo has also been getting in the holiday spirit by releasing a gingerbread cookie variety in advance of Christmas. The cookie company has gotten into the craft game for holidays in the past, with last year’s Monster Decorating Kit and Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit.

In a year like this one, fun at-home projects are very welcome — especially those you can eat. Who says you can’t play with your food?