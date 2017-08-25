Look to the cookie! Oreo may be releasing a 'mystery' flavor soon

share tweet pin email

Oreos are one of the most diverse cookies on the snack shelf. While most of us are accustomed to the traditional chocolate-cookie and vanilla-creme in the middle, there are literally dozens of other possible flavors that have been floated over the years, from Avocado Oreo to Firework Oreo.

But now, Oreo may be prepared to top all of them, by releasing a mystery flavor!

That's right: According to an Instagram post from the always-reliable @TheJunkFoodAisle, the next limited edition flavor might be one that they won't even explain to us.

Coming Soon! Limited Edition Mystery Oreo! Chocolate Cookies with a Mystery Flavor Creme 🕵️🔎 No specific word on where or when, but my guess is soonish 😋 #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

See, it's not just that it's a mystery to the public. Based on the packaging image in the picture, it looks like Nabisco wants you, the intrepid Oreo fanatic, to guess what the flavor is.

What is this cookie sorcery, anyway?

You'll want to find out, of course, because in another bit of marketing wizardry the company is awarding $50,000 to the person who guesses the flavor correctly!

That would buy a lot of Double Stuf.

Now, we don't know that this is in any way connected to the contest the company came up with in May, when it offered $500,000 to someone who could come up with a new awesome flavor. But let's just say that contest did end on July 14, and if this mystery flavor concept is true the timing could very much be right.

Our guess is that it's a combination of two of its limited edition flavors — like Apple Pie and PB&J, for instance — because that's (sort of) how Dum Dums' mystery flavor is made: Instead of shutting down machinery and completely emptying out a batch's flavor, sometimes they'll just start a new batch, and, as a result, the two flavors will overlap for a little bit.

When asked for comment, an Oreo rep wrote us back in a very mysterious manner: "When OREO news leaks, sometimes it’s real and sometimes it’s fake. This time it’s a mystery! We promise we’ll reach out to you again to help us solve this mystery … when the time is right."

But we promise to keep you informed. Because there is no news as important as Oreo news.

