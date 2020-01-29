How to score the best TV deals right now, according to Consumer Reports

These cookies are patriotic, fun and – most importantly! – stuffed with plenty of colorful filling.

By Erica Chayes Wida

Oreo fans, get ready to cheer on a new flavor.

In honor of the 2020 Olympic Games this summer, Oreo will launch a very patriotic pack of cookies. Of course, those who prefer a Mega Stuf cookie may be blue that they have to wait until summer to savor another type of triple-creme cookie.

Every cookie will have three flag-like layers of frosting: one red, one white and one blue.

Oreo's Team USA cookie features three unique layers of creme filling.

"We can confirm that Team USA OREO cookies will be available this Summer — but that’s not all! As a proud sponsor of Team USA, OREO will have even more for fans to enjoy ahead of the 2020 Games," an Oreo spokesperson told TODAY Food via email, adding that cookie fans should stay tuned for more news.

In January 2019, some instagrammers spotted sleeves of Team USA Oreos for the Winter Olympics. The cookies were similar to some of Oreo's other limited-edition cookies, like the Marshmallow Moon cookies celebrating the moon landing's 50th anniversary, since they had a special design on the chocolate cookie itself.

Though last year's Team USA cookies sported designs of American Flags and Olympic rings, the frosting was a single, white layer. This summer's cookies celebrate the nation's top athletes with its cookies and its creme.

According to a taste test by Instagram account called junkfoodleaks_, which posted a photo of the new flavor, along with the highly anticipated tiramisu-flavored Oreo to debut in April, the colorful cremes all have the same flavor.

The "Olympic Oreos are standard, and have as much creme/calories as a mega stuf oreo, so nothing too groundbreaking -- though your tongue might change colors with this one," the Carb Cadet wrote.

It's safe to say that Oreo's most devoted fans nationwide will be singing out "Oreo, the beautiful" after getting a taste of these cookies.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.